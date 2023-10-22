Witches and wizards in the country, have revealed what Nigerians should expect in the November 11 off-cycle elections

They predicted the possible winner of the Saturday governorship elections that will be held in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states respectfully

They revealed that the major contenders in the three states do not have a chance to emerge victorious at the poll

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Witches and wizard in Nigeria under the aegis of White Witches and Wizards of Nigeria (WWAWAN), have predicted the possible outcome of the Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa state governorship elections, which will be held on Saturday, November 11.

The witches and wizards in Nigeria have predicted the fate of Uzodimma, Sylva and Dino Melaye in the guber election. Photo credit: Timipre Marlin Sylva, Dino Melaye, Hope Uzodimma

They predicted that the incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma, Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who are contesting for the governorship positions, will fail woefully at the polls if they fail to heed to wise counsel.

The Sun newspaper reported that the spokesman of the group, Dr Okhue Iboi, made this revelation during an interview in Lagos at the weekend.

According to Iboi, the group has x-rayed the three off-cycle elections before coming out with its observations on the polls.

He said that contrary to speculations that the incumbency factor would play a role in the Imo election, where Governor Uzodimma is gunning for a second term, the fight would be between Labour Party’s (LP), Athan Achonu and People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu.

