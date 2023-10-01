The recent defection of PDP members in Bayelsa state is an indication the governorship race would be a tight one for Governor Douye Diri

A chieftain of the APC, Francis Okoye, said the victory of the party in the state is on a 50-50 scale

Okoye concluded that the PDP and the APC in Bayelsa state are well-equipped for the governorship race

FCT, Abuja - Francis Okoye, the convener of All Progressives Congress (APC) South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, has predicted the outcome of the Bayelsa governorship election slated to be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Douye Diri and Timipre Sylva, have what it takes to win, APC chieftain says

Mr Okoye, in an interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, September 30 via telephone, disclosed that the ruling party in Bayelsa state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the opposition APC, have all it takes to emerge victorious at the poll.

Meanwhile, Governor Douye Diri is seeking a second term in office under the platform of the PDP and would slug it out with the APC governorship candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva.

But Okoye maintained that Diri and Sylva have what it takes to emerge victorious at the poll; hence the win is on a 50-50 ratio.

He opined thus:

"As for Bayelsa, it is a 50-50 for PDP and APC.

"Both parties have what it takes to win in Bayelsa state, so it can go either way."

APC will secure a major win in Bayelsa guber poll

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the APC in Oyo state, Wasiu Olawale Sadare, is confident that the party will emerge victorious against all odds in the November 11, off-season elections.

Speaking on Sylva's chances against Diri, in a chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, September 30, said:

"In all the three states where gubernatorial elections are holding in November, APC is the party to beat and all other political parties know this fact. Let us keep our fingers crossed as we approach the big day."

Bayelsa guber: 50,000 PDP, LP, other members defect to APC, back Sylva

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that about fifty thousand (50,000) leaders, aides to Governor Douye Diri and members of other political parties have decamped to the opposition APC in the state.

Ahead of the Saturday, November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa state, some of the defectors are members of the PDP, and Labour Party (LP), among others.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, September 29.

Bayelsa governor's aide dumps PDP

Similarly, the camp of the PDP in Bayelsa state, headed by Governor Douye Diri, suffered a major loss.

On Monday, September 18, some of Governor Diri's principal aides and the state youth leader of the PDP, Nunieh Odede, dumped the party for the APC and declared support for Sylva.

Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa polls: When will INEC conduct mock accreditation of voters?

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that it would conduct a mock accreditation for the forthcoming governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states.

The commission disclosed that the mock accreditation will commence on Saturday, October 14, a few weeks before the off-cycle polls scheduled for Saturday, November 11, 2023.

