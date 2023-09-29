The Bayless state chapter of the PDP suffered a grave loss a few weeks before the November gubernatorial election

Major members of Governor Douye Diri's camp and other members of the Labour Party decamped to the opposition party in the state, the APC

The defectors declared their support to the APC candidate, Timipre Sylva and noted that their decision was backed by the resolve to rescue the state from doom under the PDP

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Ahead of the Saturday, November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa state, about fifty thousand (50,000) leaders, aides to Governor Douye Diri and members of other political parties have decamped to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

APC received PDP, and Labour Party defectors into its fold. Photo credit: Bayelsa APC

Source: Facebook

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, September 29, some of the decampees are members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), among others.

The decampees were received at the party secretariat in Yenagua by the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who was represented by the deputy national chairman, North, Alhaji Ali Delore.

Details of PDP, LP members that defected to the APC in Bayelsa state emerge

Among those who defected were two former Commissioners, Chief Saviour Ibegu(from Ogbia Local Government Area) and Chief Diodei Week ( from Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Also three former local government chairman, Victor Isiah (Brass), Natheniel Sylva (Brass) and Ebinyu Turner ( Ogbia), the statement noted.

Nathaniel Sylva who was a senior special assistant to Governor Douye Diri said he decided to leave the PDP to team up with the APC governorship candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva to rescue the state.

Why Diri's aide, others defected to APC ahead of guber poll

Isaiah stating the reasons for leaving PDP explained that the APC and its governorship candidate, Timipre Sylva has the requisite experience and support of people at the grassroot to become the next governor of Bayelsa state.

Also speaking Chief Ibegu noted that the Ogbia people have benefited from the leadership of Sylva with the appointment of their son, Samuel Ogbuku as Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC) and it is now time to reciprocate his love for Ogbia people by voting for him.

Ogbuku in his speech declared that the Ogbia people are grateful people and have decided to pay back the love Sylva has for Ogbia Kingdom by voting massively for him.

Receiving the decampees, the APC governorship candidate and the immediate-past minister of state for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva said the decampees will be fully integrated into the APC fold.

Sylva urged the new members to go out and work for the success of the APC in the forthcoming November 11 governorship election in the state.

The former governor said some of the decampees numbering about fifty thousands were special advisers to the current Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri.

Sylva also added that "no stone will be left unturned to ensure victory at the November poll."

He revealed that w serving Commissioner in the State Executive Council has also indicated interest to join the APC from the PDP but was threatened with eviction from his place of abode by the Diri's administration.

Sylva declared that "no amount of intimidation and desperation by the PDP government in the state can stop the APC from winning the governorship election."

Also speaking, Gome state governor and the Chairman, Bayelsa state National Governorship Campaign Council, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, urged the decampees to ensure that "APC takes over state in the coming election so as to connect Bayelsa to the centre."

The Gombe state governor also urged both the new and old members to take the message of hope and development to the nook and crannies of the state in order to drum up support for the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

Earlier, the camp of the PDP in Bayelsa state, headed by Governor Douye Diri, suffered a major loss.

On Monday, September 18, some of Governor Diri's principal aides and the state youth leader of the PDP, Nunieh Odede, dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared support for its governorship candidate, Timipre Sylva.

Sylva’s special adviser, media and publicity, Julius Bokoru, confirmed the development in a statement and noted that Odede and the other defectors had held a meeting with the APC flagbearer.

Edo PDP senator returns to APC, gives reason

In another development, a former senator representing Edo South senatorial district on the platform of the PDP, Matthew Urhoghide, returned to the APC.

Urhoghide returned to the APC on Monday, September 18, almost four months after he resigned his membership of PDP.

He was received by the ward chairman, Sunny Omokaro, at APC’s Ward 2 secretariat on Airport Road, Benin.

Source: Legit.ng