The court in Abuja has delivered its judgment on the candidacy of Timipre Sylva, as the APC governorship candidate

A few weeks before the Batyelsa state gubernatorial election slated for November 11, 2023, the Federal High Court, disqualified Sylva

This is coming barely weeks after the APC in Bayelsa state received major members of the PDP, and Labour Party into its fold, who declared support for Sylva

FCT, Abuja - Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a judgement delivered on Monday, October 9, disqualified the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva, from contesting the Saturday, November 11 election in Bayelsa state.

Why court sacked APC governorship candidate

Justice Okoro ruled that Sylva, having been sworn in twice and ruled for five years as governor of the state, would breach the 1999 constitution as amended if allowed to contest again, ThisDay reported.

The judge also declared that Sylva, the APC candidate, was not qualified to run in the poll because if he wins and is sworn in, he would spend more than eight years in office as governor of the state, SaharaReporters confirmed.

He further stated if Sylva was allowed to contest the next election, it meant a person could contest as many times as he wanted.

This is coming after the APC claimed that there is no crack in its camp ahead of the election in Bayelsa State and that all stakeholders in the state are on the same page to deliver the party’s candidate, Sylva in the election, Daily Trust reported.

