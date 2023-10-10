Timipre Sylva, the former minister of state for petroleum and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa has appealed the ruling of the Federal High Court that nullified his candidature in the forthcoming election.

According to The Nation, the former governor of Bayelsa State faulted the verdict of Justice Donatus Okorowo and prayed the court to dismiss the ruling of the High Court and uphold his candidature.

On Monday, October 9, Justice Okorowo, in his ruling, said Sylva had been sworn in on two different occasions and has governed Bayelsa State for five years and, therefore, cannot be sworn in for the third time.

The former minister, in another application, sought for a stay of the execution of the ruling until the hearing and determination of his appeal.

