21 days to the 2023 Kogi state governorship election, a pastor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Godwin Ikuru, has predicted victory for the ruling party

Legit.ng reports that the Kogi gubernatorial contest is seen as a two-horse race between APC's Ahmed Ododo and Senator Dino Melaye

Melaye is a former house of representatives member and a one-time senator of the federal republic

Lokoja, Kogi state - The Founder of the Jehovah's Eye Salvation Ministry, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, has said Ahmed Ododo, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State is God’s choice.

The 2023 Kogi gubernatorial election will take place on November 11, 2023, to elect the governor of the state.

"Ododo is the chosen one": Ikuru

Incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor Yahaya Bello is term-limited and cannot seek re-election to a third term. However, his protégé, Ododo, is in the race and is the ruling party’s flagbearer.

Making a prediction ahead of the off-cycle poll, Prophet Ikuru said via a video post:

“I extend this strong message to the governor of Kogi state. Yes, I’ll call him the governor because he is the one that God chose. Yes, the young man that Yahaya Bello brought, he is the one that God has chosen.

“So, people of Kogi, they know what to do.”

Melaye exposes Bello’s alleged 3rd term agenda

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi state, Senator Melaye, made an allegation against Governor Bello.

Melaye alleged that Bello is seeking a third term through a proxy.

APC, SDP supporters engage in gun battle

Legit.ng also reported that there was pandemonium in the Idah local government area (LGA) of Kogi state as the supporters of the ruling party and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) reportedly engaged in a gun battle.

The clash, which allegedly occurred on Wednesday, October 18, left many people injured. It was gathered that a police officer and some others sustained bullet wounds and vehicles were damaged.

