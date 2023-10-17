When he resigned from the APC in April 2022, Solomon Dalung, explained the reason for his exit

He cited the alleged derailment of the party from the initial objectives that led to its formation in 2013

Speaking to Legit.ng in an interview, Dalung who seemed not to presently fancy the APC, said he could go back to the party in the future

Jos, Plateau state - Former minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has said is not ruling out the possibility of returning to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dalung also said he would not confirm if he will be returning to the party that made him a minister.

Barrister Solomon Dalung open to a return to APC. Photo credit: Barrister Solomon Dalung

Why I left the APC: Dalung

Legit.ng reports that Dalung served as minister during the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari.

During the 2023 general polls in February, the 59-year-old contested for the House of Representatives under the Social Democratic Party (SDP). He lost in the election to Beni Lar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), coming third.

Although he has been critical of the APC government in recent months, Dalung said he is not shutting the door to returning to the governing central party.

He told Legit.ng:

“I left the APC because of the deviation from the fundamental principles upon which the party was founded. And the party also abandoned its constitution for the whims and caprices of men. So I could not stand it and I quit the party.

“Whether there is the possibility of me returning to the party, that would depend on how things unfold in the future. I’m not ruling out the party, neither am I confirming it. But I will keep my fingers crossed and watch the event as it unfolds.

“If there are positive changes, then certainly, I would have to come back and give my own contribution. If things continue to derail as it were, then definitely I have to reconsider my stand.”

Dalung's political career

Dalung started his political career as a Personal Assistant to Chief Solomon Lar when the latter was appointed as Adviser Emeritus to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo until 2003.

In 2007, he was appointed the Chairman of Langtang South local government area (LGA) up till May 2008.

After his tenure as local government chairman. He shot to national prominence in November 2015 when the APC government made him the Minister of Youth and Sports.

