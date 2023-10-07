In light of the controversies surrounding Bola Tinubu’s academic records from the Chicago State University (CSU), former minister, Solomon Dalung has aimed a dig at the president

Dalung shared his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result from the 90s

The Plateau-born politician also shared copies of the certificate of his call to bar as well as academic documents presented to him by the University of Jos

Chicago, USA - Barrister Solomon Dalung, a former minister of sports, who served under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has shared his academic certificates — in an apparent jibe at President Bola Tinubu.

Taking to his known X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, October 7, Dalung bragged about being an old student of the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

Tinubu's certificate: "I surrender", Dalung

Legit.ng reports that Dalung was made the minister of youth and sports by Buhari in November 2015 and his tenure ended in May 2019. He has served in the Nigerian Prisons Service, the UNIJOS as a lecturer, and as Chairman of Langtang South Local Government in Plateau state. During the February 2023 elections, he ran unsuccessfully for the house of representatives seat, Langtang North,/Langtang South Constituency. He contested under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter handle) on Saturday, October 7:

“I am an alumni of the University of Jos, Nigeria. I surrender my academic records for public scrutiny.”

Chicago State University: Kperogi defends Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Farooq Kperogi, a prominent US-Nigerian columnist, has said President Tinubu did not commit forgery in the legal sense of the term.

Kperogi, in his column on Saturday, October 7, stated that certificates are ‘legally worthless’ in the United States.

Chicago saga: Omokri writes letter to PDP

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the PDP wrote a letter to his party.

Omokri, in the letter, claimed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), “knew he could not win” the 2023 election.

Tinubu's lawyer explains president's gender error

Legit.ng also reported that Tinubu’s lawyer, Wole Afolabi, attributed the gender error on the president's CSU certificate to a mix-up.

Tinubu’s academic certificate obtained from the university has been the subject of hot controversy in recent days, especially as the legal battle extended to the United States of America.

