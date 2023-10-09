President Bola Tinubu in his inaugural address on May 29, announced the removal of the petrol subsidy and defended his decision, saying it only benefited a few so-called elites

Tinubu said he was aware of the hardships that the decision caused citizens and promised his government was working to help

The president has, however, come under heavy criticism in recent days as PENGASSAN confirmed the return of fuel subsidy under Tinubu's government

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

FCT, Abuja - Solomon Dalung, the former minister of sports and youth, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of falling prey to fuel subsidy criminals.

Dalung reacts as PENGASSAN confirms Tinubu's government makes u-turn, still pays fuel subsidy. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Barrister Solomon Dalung

Source: Facebook

Dalung blows hot as PENGASSAN confirms Tinubu's government still pays subsidy

This is coming after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) confirmed the return of fuel subsidy under Tinubu.

Recall that Tinubu had announced the removal of fuel subsidy on his first day in office, leading to an increase in fuel price from N197 to between N480 and N570, the pump price was subsequently reviewed upward to N620.

Speaking on the development, Dalung who served under the government of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, however, said Tinubu should reintroduce 50 percent if it is necessary to remove subsidies.

He made this assertion in a recent interview with Trust Radio while giving a review of the current administration.

“He goofed full-time by playing into the hands of subsidy racketeers, by making the statement that subsidy was gone. And Nigerians have not recovered from that trauma,” Dalung said.

Daily Trust reported that the former minister urged the president to save the lives of Nigerians and redeem his name as they can no longer sacrifice for the future, due to his economic policies that “doesn’t have a human face”.

Fuel subsidy removal: Shaibu tackles Tinubu, APC for misleading Nigerians

Meanwhile, Atiku's aide, Phrank Shaibu, had earlier sounded the alarm that the administration of Tinubu has been secretly paying subsidies without the knowledge of Nigerians.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by Shaibu, the pragmatic communication expert dared the Tinubu administration to release the landing cost of petrol and the pricing template used by the government to keep the petrol price at less than N640 per litre.

On Monday, October 9, Shaibu, in a social media post on X, berated the spokesperson of the APC, Felix Morka, for misleading Nigerians and calling him a liar.

Dalung shades Tinubu, shares WAEC result, university certificates

In another report, Dalung shared his academic certificates on social media in an apparent jibe at President Bola Tinubu.

Taking to his known X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, October 7, Dalung bragged about being an old student of the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

Source: Legit.ng