It is indeed the season of surprises in the polity.

In fact, as the Independent National Electoral Commission continues with the declaration of the available results of some state's National Assembly elections held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, Nigerians are anxious to know what becomes the fate of their preferred candidates at all levels.

Lar floors Dalung in Plateau state

This is as a former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, lose his bid to be elected to the House of Representatives.

With just 3,369 votes, Dalung, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), came a distant third in his Langtang North,/Langtang South Constituency, a report by Premium Times added.

The eventual winner of the contest, Beni Lar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 42,008 votes.

Interestingly, Mrs Lar will be representing the constituency for the fifth time.

The runner-up of the contest, Vincent Bulus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 21,345 votes.

