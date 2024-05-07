Bode George, the former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said, "I don't want to open the Pandora box in the public", a literary analysis of the crisis rocking the leading opposition party, adding that it was an internal issue.

The Lagos-born politician made the comment while answering a question on the call by the camp of the former vice president Atiku Abubakar that the PDP should sanction those who have worked against the party, particularly Nyesom Wike.

The agitation to sanction Wike was because he was accused of being a minister under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government, citing that as a testament that he worked against the party.

But Bode George defended the FCT minister, adding that he wrote to the party leaders about the APC government's request to make him minister, and the party leaders gave him their approval.

Speaking of Arise TV, the PDP chieftain maintained that Wike's case was not the first of its kind in Nigerian politics. He recalled how former President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed members of the opposition parties as ministers in 1999.

He then urged the party leadership to conduct a forensic analysis of the crisis rocking the PDP, address the root cause of the problem, and then move on.

He said:

"Wike wrote a letter to get approval to serve in the APC government. It is not the first time in Nigeria that the winning party opens its doors to opposition."

