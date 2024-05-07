Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, allegedly struck a deal to join the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Kano state - A three-time commissioner in Kano State, Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso, has alleged that the Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, struck a deal to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso said Governor Yusuf entered the agreement with APC for the Supreme Court to declare him the winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election.

He said the agreement led to Supreme Court declaring Governor Yusuf as winner of 2023 election Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

He stated this while speaking to newsmen on the intrigues in Kano politics on Monday, May 6, Leadership reports.

The former commissioner was, however, silent on who the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governor struck the deal with.

“They (the governor and his team) accepted to join the APC at the last minute and all arrangements including power sharing in the state and the party were made at that last minute."

He stated further that the NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso was initially not carried along in the agreement but later joined the governor and his team in making the deal.

“They agreed to it behind their boss (Kwankwaso) for which he was not happy but had no choice. He later gave some conditions which might not necessarily be agreed to.

“Now that they are yet to fulfil the conditions given them, they have asked for additional time, about five months, to complete the arrangements and come and join the APC”

1000’ APC members defect to NNPP in Kano

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the ruling NNPP in Kano state got stronger with the addition of about 1,000 opposition members.

The APC in the colossal northwest state suffered a depletion which Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC, would not be happy with

Hashimu Dungurawa, the chairman of the NNPP in Kano state, welcomed the new members and gave them an assurance

