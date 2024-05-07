At least three persons have been confirmed dead following a gas cylinder explosion that occurred in the Lekki area of Lagos State on Tuesday.

Director/chief executive officer of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS), Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, said she got a distress call at about 15:34 hours that the incident occurred on Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

Three persons died in explosion that rock Lagos Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Twitter

She attributed the explosion to the mishandling of the gas cylinder.

“It is an explosion involving an LNG (industrial gas) cylinder of about 50kg assembled at the frontage of a row of shops. LNG cylinders of about 50kg exploded.

“Lekki Phase II Fire Station of LSFRS complemented by Health Environment officials, Military Officials, FRSC Officials, Ibeju Lekki Loca Government. Mishandling of Gas cylinder leading to an explosion. Three bodies were recovered dead and one injured,” she said.

Source: Legit.ng