In an interview, Dalung also alleged that the Buhari administration failed to fulfil its promises made during the 2015 campaign

Despite his criticism of the government, Dalung still regarded Buhari as an honest leader and blamed the people around him for damaging his reputation

FCT, Abuja - A former minister of sports and youth development, Solomon Dalung, says former President Muhammadu Buhari is living in regret.

In an interview with Trust Radio, Dalung alleged that Buhari's allies “dragged his name in the mud.”

Buhari government failed to fulfil promises, says Dalung

Dalung, who served under Buhari’s government, also alleged that the immediate past administration failed to fulfil the promises made to Nigeria during the 2015 campaign.

He said he has a responsibility to speak the truth as a founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dalung's words:

“We failed to meet our expectations, and I am not hypocritical because as a major stakeholder who campaigned vigorously in 2015 and went to the nooks and crannies of the north, of all the promises we made, we fulfilled none of them."

He said the Buhari government promised to address the security situation, revamp the economy, and fight corruption.

“Looking back, reflecting and evaluating the situation as it is today, we failed woefully," he said.

Buhari is a very honest leader, Dalung says

Despite his negative assessment of the Buhari government, Dalung described the former president as a very honest leader.

He said it was the people around Buhari who got his name dragged in the mud.

“They have dragged his name and integrity not only into the mud and they’ve reduced his image,” Dalung said.

