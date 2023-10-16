President Bola Tinubu has been slammed for appointing the chairpersons of two of Nigeria's most prominent anti-graft agencies

Femi Falana, a renowned senior advocate, said the appointment contravenes the federal character laws

The human rights activist said it is wrong for both chairpersons to emerge from the same geo-political zones as the president

FCT, Abuja - Human rights attorney Mr Femi Falana stated that appointing chairpersons for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) from the same geopolitical region is against the law and the Federal Character.

Mr Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, made this statement during a live appearance on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily program on Monday, October 16.

Falana said Tinubu's recent appointment contravenes the Federal Character Commission's Act. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Femi Falana

Source: Facebook

He emphasized that if the EFCC chairman is chosen from the northern region, the ICPC chairman should be selected from the southern part.

Mr Falana criticized the appointment of Mr Olukoyede by President Bola Tinubu, who is also from the South-West, stating that the issue at hand relates to the need for government appointments to adhere to the Federal Character Commission Act and Section 14 of the constitution, which require diversity in appointments.

As reported by Punch, he said:

“If you are going to have the EFCC and the ICPC, the heads cannot come from same zone. If there are two positions in the public service, one must go to the North, and one must go to the South.

If there are four, two must go to the South, and two must go to the North. If there are six, one must go to each geopolitical zone. That is the law in Nigeria today.”

While acknowledging Mr Olukoyede's qualifications for leading the EFCC, Mr Falana expressed his discomfort with both anti-graft agencies headed by individuals from the South-West geopolitical zone.

Lawyer threatens lawsuit against Tinubu over Olukoyede's appointment as EFCC boss

Also condemning the appointment of the EFCC boss, a constitutional lawyer, Festus Ogun, said it contravenes contravenes “Section 2(1)(a) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004. He is not qualified.”

When contacted by Legit.ng, he threatened to file a lawsuit against the President if he refused to reverse the appointment.

He said:

“We will challenge the illegal appointment if the appointment is not revoked or reversed. Impunity has no place in this country.”

PDP chieftain slams Tinubu's appointment of Olukoyede as EFCC boss

Similarly, Daniel Bwala, a chieftain of the PDP, has kicked against the appointment of Ola Olukoyede as the substantial chairman of the EFCC.

Bwala said President Bola Tinubu's decision to appoint Olukoyede as the new chairman of the anti-graft agency was against Section 2 of the EFCC Act.

The PDP chieftain explained that Olukoyede was a private lawyer whose experience cannot equate to the required 15 years of experience as a law enforcement officer in the EFCC Act.

Source: Legit.ng