A PDP chieftain and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has condemned the allegation by Binance that officials in NSA Nuhu Ribadu's office demanded bribe from the cryptocurrency company

Omokri said the allegations were a ploy to escape the prosecution for their criminality, considering the fact that Binance just admitted to money laundering and other dishonest acts in the US

The former presidential aide then challenged the cryptocurrency company to name names of the officials who demanded the $150 million bribe at the NSA office

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Reno Omokri, the former presidential aide and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has challenged the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to name names of the officials from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu who demanded a $150 million bribe from him.

Omokri said the allegation was unfounded and targeted at watering down the ongoing prosecution against the cryptocurrency company. He added that Ribadu was globally respected for his anti-corruption stance.

Omokri asked Binance to name names over allegation against Ribadu's office Photo Credit: Reno Omokri, EFCC

Source: Twitter

Why Binance is lying by Reno Omokri

The PDP chieftain said it would be best for Binance to name the officials who demanded the bribe so that the Nigerian government could erase the company's name from the probe.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The federal governor, through the office of the NSA, is currently prosecuting the cryptocurrency company's activities over alleged manipulation of the foreign exchange rate, which led to the arrest of its executive.

In an interview with the New York Times, Tigran Gambaryan, a compliance officer of Binance, alleged that the cryptocurrency company's failure to bribe officials led to the arrest and prosecution of its executive.

How Binance admitted to money laundering

But Omokri, in his reaction, said the "allegations are a desperate ploy to escape the consequences of their criminality" and wondered why the New York Times would publish such allegations by a company that recently admitted to money laundering and other criminality in the United States.

Omokri's statement reads in part:

"Binance's sudden claim that Nigerian officials asked them for a $150 thousand bribe to make their criminal case go away and that their refusal to pay the bribe is why their executives were arrested and are facing trial in Nigeria is a desperate lie by a notoriously dishonest organisation, whose immediate past CEO, Changpeng Zhao, is currently the recipient of an American prison sentence for money laundering."

Read the full statement here:

Omokri hails Ribadu's move against Binance

Legit,ng earlier reported that Reno Omokri, a PDP chieftain, explained that the naira began to gain its feat when Binance, a global cryptocurrency company, left Nigeria.

The former presidential aide commended the NSA for clamping down on Binance as the naira trades at ₦1,065 to $1.

Omokri maintained that the naira was trading at ₦1,880 to $1 on February 21, 2024, when the NSA began its clampdown on the Binance company.

Source: Legit.ng