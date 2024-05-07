Adekunle Gold has remembered what Samklef did to him and one of his friends a few years ago while he was still an upcoming singer

According to him, Samklef, collected money from him and his friend to record their song but he never recorded for them

He said since his producer had lost his senses, he was ready to remind him of what he did when his studio was in Ogba, Lagos State

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold, also known as AG Baby, has responded to Samklef, after he claimed that he was the one who made his wife, Simi.

Legit.ng had reported that Samklef had stated that if not for him, Simi would be nobody in the music industry. He also added that he wanted to date her after her lover left here.,

Reacting to the allegation, AG Baby said that Samklef had defrauded him in the past. According to him, he collected some amount of money from himself and his friend but he didn't produce their song.

AG Baby blasts Samklef

Slamming the producer , who bought a house abroad, the 'Orente' crooner explained that Samklef's studio was still in Ogba when the incident happened.

He challenged Samklef never to accuse anyone of being ungrateful. Adekunle God also shared how he and his friend visited Samklef's studio two times but they were treated like they didn't matter.

Adekunle Gold shares experience

Legit.ng had reported that Adekunle Gold had stated that he had to trek in traffic to sell CDs.

According to him, he used to walk from Maryland to Ikeja just to do that.

In the newsletter that he wrote to accompany his new album, Tequila Ever After, he shared his harsh journey to fame with his fans.

