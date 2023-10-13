Solomon Dalung has said leaders who ask followers to sacrifice for a better Nigeria must also lead by example

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Dalung said President Bola Tinubu cannot be talking about the ordinary Nigerians 'sacrificing' while his cabinet is bloated

Dalung lamented Nigeria's cost of governance since Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023

FCT, Abuja - Former minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has reacted to President Bola Tinubu's recent appeal to Nigerians to sacrifice more for the nation’s survival.

In recent months, many Nigerians have been lamenting the situation of things in the country.

Dalung says President Tinubu has not performed exceptionally so far. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Barrister Solomon Dalung

'Tinubu's govt need to be exemplary', Dalung

Citizens are currently enduring the impact occasioned by the hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol which costs N617 per litre in many parts of the country.

But in his Democracy Day broadcast, Tinubu promised, “for your trust and belief in us, I assure you (Nigerians) that your sacrifice shall not be in vain.”

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, Dalung, who served during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term in office, chided the incumbent president over the comment.

He told Legit.ng:

“People cannot eat and the president is saying we should sacrifice for a future. By my understanding, what the president is saying is that the current generation of adult Nigerians should surrender to death so that maybe their children if they survive, they can live. The call for sacrifice by the president is suicidal. He must start first before Nigerians would follow.

“I don’t see the call for sacrifice as sincere. It is not honest for you to be living in affluence and then be asking your followers whom you are supposed to govern with compassion to sacrifice, while the meagre resources available which could have been used as succour are now being diverted to servicing the cost of governance.

“So, the president has not done too well so far — but it is not too late.”

'Buhari living in regret', Dalung

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Dalung said his former boss, Buhari, is presently living in regret.

Dalung alleged that Buhari's allies “dragged his name in the mud.”

