President Bola Tinubu has appointed another undergraduate to the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms

Olamide Obagbemileke, a 400-level economics student at Kwara State University, was appointed as a research assistant and analyst of the presidential committee

Obagbemileke's appointment was the second of its kind by the barely six months old administration of President Tinubu, who earlier appointed Orire Agbaje to the committee

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Olamide Obagbemileke, a 400-level student in the Department of Economics of the Kwara State University (KWASU), to the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms as a research assistant and analyst.

The appointment of Obagbemileke was announced by the university in a tweet on Thursday evening, October 12, adding that her appointment letter was signed by Bomate Ogaree-Lawson, a policy and research analyst and executive assistant to the Chairman of the Presidential Committee.

President Tinubu appoints another students into tax committee Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kwara State University

Source: Twitter

Details of Presidential Tax Reform Committee

On Wednesday, August 8, President Tinubu inaugurated the committee at the presidential villa in Abuja, where he appointed Taiwo Oyedele as chairman of the committee and Orire Agbaje, a 400-level economics student of the University of Ibadan.

The president earlier approved the committee's establishment, where he first announced the appointment of Oyedele as the substantial chairman.

Agbaje's appointment was credited to her being the president of the tax club in her school.

What Obagbemileke will be doing as Presidential tax reform committee

With the recent development, Obagbemileke became the second undergraduate who has been appointed to the presidential committee since its inauguration.

Obagbemileke will work with the committee for three months and serve as the committee's student ambassador.

The tweet reads in part:

"I have no doubt that your enthusiasm, dedication, and fresh perspectives will greatly benefit our Committee and help us achieve our goals."

See the tweet here:

"She really volunteers a lot": Colleague reveals why Tinubu appoints UI student

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was again commended for appointing Orire Agbaje, a 400-level economics student at the University of Ibadan (UI).

Ridwan Okeshola, the immediate past president of her faculty at UI, disclosed that Agbaje had been a great volunteer, earning her recognition.

Okeshola revealed that Agbaje is a dedicated Nigerian who is always willing to contribute her quota anywhere she finds herself.

Source: Legit.ng