A new man is at the helm of affairs at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The EFCC is a Nigerian law enforcement agency that investigates financial crimes such as advance fee fraud and money laundering

President Bola Tinubu has announced that Olanipekun Olukoyede will replace the dismissed Abdulrasheed Bawa

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, October 12, appointed a new Chairman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede.

This is according to a statement sent to Legit.ng by Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu's special adviser on media and publicity.

EFCC: Ola Olukoyede succeeds Bawa

Olukoyede's appointment follows the resignation of the suspended EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

He is expected to serve in his new role for a renewable term of four years — pending Senate confirmation.

Furthermore, President Tinubu approved the appointment of Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda to serve as the Secretary of the anti-graft agency for a renewable term of five years in the first instance, also pending confirmation by the Nigerian senate.

The statement by the presidency partly reads:

"President Tinubu tasks the new leadership of the EFCC to justify the confidence given to them in this important national assignment as a newly invigorated war on corruption undertaken through a reformed institutional architecture in the anti-corruption sector remains a central pillar of the President's Renewed Hope agenda."

Who is new EFCC boss, Ola Olukayode?

Olukoyede is a lawyer with over 22 years of experience as a regulatory compliance consultant and specialist in fraud management and corporate intelligence.

He has experience in the operations of the EFCC, having previously served as Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman (2016-2018) and Secretary to the Commission (2018-2023). The presidency said these are reasons he fulfills the statutory requirement for appointment as chairman of the EFCC.

Lawyer on Olukayode's appointment

