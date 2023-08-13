President Bola Tinubu has again been commended for appointing Orire Agbaje, a 400-level economics student at the University of Ibadan (UI)

Ridwan Okeshola, the immediate past president of her faculty at UI, disclosed that Agbaje had been a great volunteer and that has earned her the recognition

Okeshola revealed that Agbaje is a dedicated Nigerian who is always willing to contribute her quota anywhere she finds herself

Ibadan, Oyo - President Bola Tinubu's appointment of the final-year economics student of the University of Ibadan (UI), Orire Agbaje, has been commended by the immediate past president of her faculty president in the institution, Ridwan Okeshola.

Okeshola, in an interview with Legit.ng, disclosed the major activities of Agbaje since he knew her, which has earned her the recognition to be appointed by the president to the presidential tax reform committee.

What Agbaje was doing that earns her President Tinubu's appointment Photo Credit: Presidency Nigeria

President Tinubu, on Tuesday, August 8, inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, in which Agbaje was also inaugurated as a member of the presidential committee at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Why President Tinubu appoints UI student, Orire Agbaje

But Okeshola revealed to Legit.ng that Agbaje's appointment did not come out of a blue moon but because of her commitment to volunteering jobs where necessary. He added that the 400-level student of UI was always willing to contribute her possible best.

The student leader said:

Orire is diligent in what she does. If anything, I know she really volunteers a lot. Always willing to contribute her quotas in any possible way. For example, Heroes and Heroines Initiative (H&H) she was a member when I was a volunteer teacher.

I am sure it was due to her dedication that made members of the tax club picked her to be the President.

I was at the Hult prize program in 2021; she was volunteering at the program as well. So, it is what she loves best, and it has brought her the fortune she deserves. It is expected. According to the statement, just do what you love, irrespective of what you get or not get. Congratulations Orire.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the appointment of Orire Agbaje by President Bola Tinubu has continued to receive mixed reactions as some stakeholders want to know the motive behind the move.

Kingsley Chukwuma, a public commentator, in a chat with Legit.ng, expressed the belief that the final-year student of economics at the University of Ibadan (UI) would learn and grow.

President Tinubu on Tuesday appointed Agbaje as a member of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms to recognise her contribution to tax enlightenment in the students' community.

