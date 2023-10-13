Ola Olukoyede, a lawyer with over 22 years of experience, has been named the EFCC chairman

The new EFCC boss has experience in the operations of the EFCC, having previously served as Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman and Secretary to the Commission

The presidency said he fulfills the statutory requirement for appointment as chairman of the EFCC

FCT, Abuja - Fredrick Nwabufo, the senior special assistant on Public Engagement to President Bola Tinubu, has shared nine “facts on the legality of the appointment" of the new Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

Taking to his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, October 12, Nwabufo said Olukoyede is a trained regulatory compliance officer and a specialist in fraud management.

EFCC: Legality of Ola Olukayode's appointment

The presidential aide also stated that the newly-appointed EFCC boss has years of leadership expertise as a fraud examiner.

Nwabufo’s tweet partly reads:

"It is clear from the unambiguous provisions of the EFCC Establishment Act, 2004, that any member of the Commission whether serving or retired who has 15 years' cognate experience in their chosen career are eligible to be appointed as the Chairman of the Commission.

"Olukoyede is not only a trained regulatory compliance officer; he is a specialist in fraud management, compliance management, and corporate intelligence. He has more than 22 years of leadership expertise as a fraud examiner. He has led investigations and civil litigation of fraud and financial crimes in international development projects."

Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, October 12, confirmed Olukoyede's appointment.

Olukoyede's appointment follows the resignation of the suspended EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa. He is expected to serve in his new role for a renewable term of four years — pending Senate confirmation.

Lawyer on Olukoyede's appointment

Legit.ng also reported that a lawyer, Tony Idoko, revealed why Olukoyede is qualified to head the anti-graft agency.

A group, Alliance for Good Governance and Due Process, had kicked against Olukoyede’s appointment, citing his suspension alongside Ibrahim Magu by a panel of inquiry led by Justice Ayo Salami. However, Idoko has a different view.

