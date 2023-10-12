The presidential election petition tribunal earlier delivered its judgement in the case regarding the election victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 2023 presidential election.

Atiku and Peter Obi are challenging the election victory of Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

Recall that the tribunal on Wednesday, September 6, ruled that Nigeria’s main opposition parties failed to prove claims of electoral malpractice against the governing APC in February’s 25 presidential poll.

The election tribunal rejected the opposition petitions challenging Tinubu's election victory and dismissed them forthwith.

This was however not welcomed by Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his counterparty, Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

They rejected the outcome of the tribunal’s judgement and vowed to challenge it at the Supreme Court.

This article by Legit.ng, presents a list of the cases the Supreme Court is expected to deliver the final judgement on;

1. Atiku Abubakar's alleged forgery case

The PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar is challenging the election victory of President Bola Tinubu.

The PDP chieftain filed fresh documents before the Supreme Court, levelling accusations of forgery and perjury against the incumbent President, Tinubu.

Atiku has since requested the permission of the Supreme Court where he is appealing the judgement of the PEPC, to present the documents to it.

Atiku has applied for leave of the Supreme Court to file what he termed as fresh evidence.

The former vice president of Nigeria, specifically sought the leave of the court to tender Tinubu’s academic records which he said were handed over to him by the Chicago State University on October 2, 2023.

The crux of this new evidence, submitted by the former vice president, is rooted in the academic records of President Tinubu. These records were obtained from Chicago State University (CSU) and were handed over to Atiku following an order from an Illinois court in the United States of America.

Atiku on Thursday, October 5, said he would end the legal battle challenging the process and election that brought Tinubu into office after the Supreme Court final judgement.

2. Peter Obi 51 grounds of appeal against PEPC judgment

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver judgement on Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi's case against Tinubu's election.

Obi filed 51 grounds of appeal before the Court seeking the nullification of the Judgment of the Presidential Election Petition court and the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The LP candidate said the Presidential Election Petitions Court erred in law.

Recall that Peter Obi, on Thursday, March 2, 2023, said he won the contest. He also vowed to reclaim his ‘mandate’ through legal and peaceful means.

Obi came third in the election result released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, the former Anambra State governor said he would prove he won the election at the apex court.

3. APM 10-ground appeal

President Bola Tinubu is also locked in a legal battle with the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The APM has filed a 10-ground appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court which affirmed the victory of Tinubu.

The party in a notice of appeal filed by through its new counsel Chukwuma – Machukwu Ume, asked the apex court to set aside the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Court for numerous errors in law.

The opposition party insists the Supreme Court must sack Tinubu while noting the Court of Appeal misconceived material facts when it struck out a petition against President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

Therefore, it prayed the apex court to set aside the decision of the lower court.

Conclusion:

It will be interesting to note that the judgement of the apex court would put an end to the legal battle of Tinubu's election victory and queer doubts about his emergence, certificates submitted to INEC during the presidential election and lay to rest the above issues laid out by aggrieved presidential candidates.

