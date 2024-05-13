Obinna Nwosu, who contested for the house of representatives seat under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in 2023 has explained why he joined the APC

Nwosu said the APC is the biggest and most popular party ahead of the Labour Party in the south-east

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he explained that joined the ruling APC to align with the centre and see more of his people involved in national politics

Umuahia, Abia state - The 2023 African Democratic Congress (ADC) house of representatives’ candidate for Ikwuano / Umuahia Federal Constituency in Abia state, Obinna Nwosu, who recently joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the ruling party remains the most popular party in the south-east.

Nwosu said his decision to dump the ADC for the APC was made after serious consultation with his constituents.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng over the weekend.

Why I left the ADC

The former House of Reps candidate explained that he left the ADC due to shortage of structures in the party.

“This was a decision I made after due consultation with my constituents, they all advised and encouraged me to make the bold decision of leaving the ADC, due to what they called a shortage in the party structure”

Why I didn't join the Labour Party

Nwosu stated further that he joined the ruling APC to align with the centre and see more of his people involved in national politics.

He claimed that the ruling APC is more popular than the Labour Party (LP) in the southeast.

According to Nwosu, the impression that Labour Party is more popular is not true.

“Regardless of how the facts are bent, the ruling party APC remains the most popular party in not just the southeast but Nigeria at large. I joined the APC because I wanted to see more of our people involved in national politics. We need to align with the centre”

Nwosu shares experience contesting against “big parties”

