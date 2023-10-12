PDP chieftain, Reno Omokri has again insisted that President Bola Tinubu attended the Chicago State University

He made this known while condemning Peter Obi's world press conference, noting Tinubu attended the university and he confirmed it

He urged Obi to accept the truth as he noted that the former governor of Anambra state will never be president of Nigeria for falsely accusing Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and a former aide to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, has maintained Peter Obi of the Labour Party can never be president of Nigeria.

Reno Omokri says Tinubu attended Chicago University and claimed Obi lied against the president. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Reno Omokri

Source: Facebook

Omokri says Peter Obi can never be president of Nigeria, and explains why

Reacting to Obi's world press conference held on Wednesday, October 11, Omokri, via his X page (formerly known as (Twitter) described the 2023 presidential candidate of LP, Obi as a "pathetic desperado".

The PDP chieftain insisted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended the Chicago State University (CSU), noting he went there for himself to confirm and found out it was true.

Omokri claimed the former governor of Anambra state made false allegations against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and still went ahead to lie against him. Not stopping there, Omokri hinted that Obi was trying to blame Tinubu after lying against him.

Omokri tweeted:

"Peter Obi is just a pathetic desperado. So, because of false allegations that President Bola Tinubu did not attend Chicago State University, the world now views Nigerians as fraudsters? Really? So, when President Obama faced false allegations of not being born in America, the world looked at all Americans as fraudsters?

"Bola Tinubu, a male, was admitted, attended and graduated from Chicago State University. I went there and verified it. It is true. Deal with it.

"You made a false allegation and want to blame the person you lied against? Your proven Pandora corruption did not give Nigeria a bad name, but this does?

"You will NEVER be President of Nigeria, Peter Obi!

“He is just ranting”: Reno Omokri blasts Peter Obi over conference on Tinubu's certificate saga

Meanwhile, Reno Omokri counselled President Bola Tinubu to ignore a "rant" from Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Obi had called on Tinubu to save Nigeria and himself from what he described as “protracted embarrassment and undue anxiety” over the controversy surrounding his academic certificate.

Omokri, in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, October 11, said "Nigeria, indeed, dodged a bullet with Obi".

Obi challenges Tinubu over certificate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi called on Tinubu to reveal his true identity by “telling Nigerians who he is.”

The former governor of Anambra state said the recent brouhaha about his academic records at the CSU was unnecessary.

