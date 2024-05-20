On May 4 2024, Legit.ng partnered with the Association of Campus Journalists at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, to drive the success of the 2024 International Campus Journalism Conference (ICJC)

Legit.ng showed its commitment to the evolution of students journalism in Nigeria universities by supporting the event in cash and kind

The event organisers presented the Legit.ng’s Editor-in-Chief with an award to recognize the company’s contribution to the ICJC 2024

Legit.ng's Managing Editor at the ACJ-OAU ICJC 2024

The International Campus Journalism Conference, organised by the Association of Campus Journalists, Obafemi Awolowo University, was held at the Ajose Lecture Theatre on Saturday, May 4 2024. The event brought together over 200 participants comprising students, campus and mainstream journalists, academics, and industry experts from within the University and across Nigeria to explore the theme "Media Innovations and Technologies: Transforming the Face of Journalism in the Digital Age."

Legit.ng who took on a commitment to promote media literacy among the Nigerian youths, and by extension, Nigerian universities, showed its support to the student community of Obafemi Awolowo University by making a monetary donation to ensure the success of the conference, as well as lead thoughts on the theme of the day.

Through the digital media leader’s involvement by way of a partnership, Legit.ng worked at helping the media enthusiasts and journalism students understand how the media has evolved in the digital age, the advantage the media has, thanks to new technologies, and the transformation of journalism from a positive and negative point of view.

Guest Speaker’s topic: Media Innovation and Technology: Role of Social Media in the Newsroom

Former alumnus and Editor-in-Chief at Legit.ng, Rahaman Abiola, who was also a guest speaker and a representative of Legit.ng as a media partner at the event, said that from newsgathering to audience engagement, social media has become an indispensable tool for journalists.

“The newsroom evolution has been a very interesting phenomenon to witness. The transformation of the media landscape, post-covid, has shown the world a clear picture of the future that awaits journalism. Although it was a digital denial initially, now it is digital first.

Now with digital leading newsroom transformation, readers can receive information actively, unrestricted channels can open up for better newsroom and audience interaction, news representation and consumption is better, and the channels for news distribution more evenly and strategically present.”

Abiola who talked about how the company brings social media into its context mix, said that Legit.ng integrates four pillars in ensuring a functional and well-engaging newsroom. He called them: Social media page optimization, social adaptability, social listening, and social storytelling. The Managing Editor also said that the company is able to lead thoughts on topics like that of the conference because it stands as an authority on Facebook engagement, where it leads interaction on the social channel as a result of its understanding of the audience and the social terrain.

Speaking about how the company captures readers attention, Abiola said, “Our audience is hooked in three seconds due to our highly digestible content packages in different formats. Thus, we write social leads that keep them hooked.”

Abiola brought his presentation to an end by touching on the challenges that social media exposes journalism to, mainly misinformation and unregulated information sharing. He reiterated that this poses a risk to the audience and the nation, while also sharing tips on how Legit.ng combats these risks posed by social media.

Legit.ng and ACJ-OAU Partnership

General Secretary, Association of Campus Journalists, OAU, Theophilus Adeniyi Awotudei, conveyed the gratitude of the association for the support and sponsorship of the conference.

“I would like to extend our deepest gratitude for your generous support and sponsorship of the International Campus Journalism Conference. Your commitment to advancing journalism excellence played a major role in the success of the event.”

The leading digital media publisher’s Managing Editor was recognised for his knowledge impartation and the company’s contribution to the success of the conference.

Legit.ng's Managing Editor Receives Award from ACJ-OAU

Legit.ng is committed to the growth of journalism in Nigerian universities, and is determined to support student organisations like the OAU Association of Campus Journalism and their members to realise their full potential in the media career.

As a fully-fledged digital media company, Legit.ng continues to maximise the full potential of technology and the positive elements of the digital world, in impacting the lives of people through its large audience and readership base.

About Legit.ng

Legit.ng is a Nigerian digital media and news platform. It is a partner of Legit, a media holding, operating in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

In 2021, Legit.ng was named the Best News Website at the 2021 African Digital Media Awards by WAN-IFRA and also emerged as the most trusted media project winner in the 2023 Global Digital Media Awards by WAN-IFRA when it won the ‘Best Trust Initiative’ award category for its great work in protecting and preserving quality journalism.

Legit.ng is ranked as the #1 news and entertainment platform in Nigeria and the 7th overall most visited website in Nigeria by Alex ranking. The media platform is also the biggest publisher on Facebook by the audience in the ‘Media’ category.

About ACJ-OAU

The Association of Campus Journalists is an indivisible, indissoluble, independent, non-political, non-religious body established in 1963 and fully registered by the Division of Students’ Affairs (DSA) OAU. ACJ consists of all news agencies, news blogs and organisations on campus that are focused on disseminating information, holding leaders accountable within and outside the university community. As an active mother association, ACJ has more than 1000 members with membership cutting across news agencies, blogs and organisations.

The association oversees educating, enlightening, and entertaining the public through her publications. ACJ is also saddled with the responsibilities of improving the qualities of campus journalism and lift it to an enviable height, cooperating with news agencies or journalistic outfits within and outside the university community inasmuch as the aims of such outfits are not contrary to the ethics of journalism and catering for the welfare of member agencies.

