A legal practitioner has revealed what would be the possible outcome of the Supreme Court judgment in the case challenging Bola Tinubu's election

Barrister A.D. Rotimi George Esq, revealed Atiku Abubakar can only emerge victorious if he has strong evidence against Tinubu

The legal luminary noted further that the case at the Supreme Court is an issue of evidence and if well proven, the aggrieved candidate will emerge victorious against Tinubu

A top Nigerian lawyer has predicted the fate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

Lawyer speaks on Tinubu's fate at Supreme Court

While speaking on the case filed by Atiku Abubakar, flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, against Tinubu, he noted that "Tinubu's fate is fine".

Recall that Atiku held a press conference on Thursday, October 5, where he spoke extensively on challenging the process and election that brought Tinubu into office.

Atiku at the conference held in Abuja, addressed the issue of the forged Chicago State University certificate Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2023 presidential election.

The Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar however noted that he would end the legal battle against Tinubu after the Supreme Court judgement.

Moving forward, Atiku applied for leave of the Supreme Court to file what he termed as fresh evidence.

In a motion he filed through his team of lawyers, Atiku said the evidence he is seeking to tender before the apex court would establish his allegation that Tinubu submitted forged documents to INEC, in aid of his qualification to participate in the presidential election that held on February 25.

Atiku specifically sought the leave of the court to tender Tinubu’s academic records which he said were handed over to him by the Chicago State University, (CSU), on October 2, 2023.

The PDP flagbearer maintained that President Tinubu, by his action, committed a twin offence of forgery and perjury, and therefore deserved to be removed from office by the Supreme Court.

Lawyer reveals how Atiku can emerge victorious at the Supreme Court

Reacting to the development in a phone interview with Legit.ng on Wednesday, October 11, Barrister A.D. Rotimi George Esq., a member of the National Executive Council of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), disclosed that Atiku can only defeat Tinubu if he is able to back his case with strong evidence and without that, he would lose.

He insisted that Tinubu is unshaken unless Atiku is able to legally convince the apex court that the president truly forged his certificates, then he would be sacked.

"His fate is fine in my opinion unless Atiku is able to legally and clinically convince the learned Supreme Court jurists as to his claim of certificate forgery.

"This is an issue of evidence and only he, has the evidential burden to prove his case."

