Peter Obi of the Labour Party has told President Bola Tinubu to reveal his true identity to Nigerians, adding that he was the only one that can redeem the image of the country

The Labour Party candidate said the certificate sage against President Tinubu has dented the image of the country in global parlance

Obi, the former governor of Anambra state, said President Tinubu should come clean about his age, name, academic records and others

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the February 25 presidential election, has called on President Bola Tinubu to reveal his true identity by “telling Nigerians who he is.”

The former governor of Anambra State said the recent brouhaha about his academic records at the Chicago State University was unnecessary, The Nation reported.

Peter Obi challenges Tinubu to speak about his true identity Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi

Obi said:

“Only President Tinubu can put to rest the controversy surrounding his identity.”

Peter Obi throws fresh challenges on Tinubu over his certificate

The Labour Party's flagbearer made this known at a press conference on Wednesday, October 11, in Abuja.

Recall that the Chicago State University recently released the academic records of President Tinubu to Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi's counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after weeks of legal battle.

On Friday, October 6, the former vice president filed the documents from the Chicago State University as fresh evidence at the Supreme Court against President Tinubu.

Obi comments on Atiku's discover about Tinubu's certificate

Atiku and Obi had filed 86 grounds of appeal before the Supreme Court after their petitions before the Presidential Election Petitions Court were nullified and the victory of President Tinubu in the 2023 election was affirmed by the court.

But Obi on Wednesday said the development has dented the global image of Nigeria than expected and urged the President to open up on his academic records.

He said:

“The president should come clear on his name, age, where he schooled, who he went to school with and others."

Source: Legit.ng