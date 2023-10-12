Supreme Court has been asked to dismiss the appeal filed by the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against the verdict of the tribunal that affirms President Bola Tinubu's election

Tinubu said Atiku's appeal lacks merit and it is a demonstration of the abusive nature court processes have been subjected to

The President asked the apex court to affirm the decision of the presidential election petition tribunal.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging his victory at the February 25 election.

The former vice president and the PDP had filed an appeal on September 18 asking the apex court to set aside the entire findings and conclusions of the presidential election petition tribunal, Daily Nigerian reported.

Tinubu asks Supreme Court to dismiss Atiku’s appeal for lack of merit Photo Credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku argued that the tribunal’s judgement was a miscarriage of justice as it was done with “grave errors and gross misrepresentation”.

Reacting to Atiku’s appeal, Tinubu asked the court to dismiss it because it was “abusive in nature”, according to TheCable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The President said the tribunal was correct in affirming his election because Atiku and the PDP failed to prove all their allegations and submissions.

“… neither the appellants have demonstrated any reason why this honourable court should disturb any of the findings of the lower court, which, with all modesty are rooted in law and perfect demonstration of scholarship.”

Tinubu added:

“We accordingly urge this honourable court to affirm the decision of the lower court, while dismissing this appeal in its entirety, as same is lacking in merit and bona fide.

“Everything put together or summarized, this appeal is a further demonstration of the abusive nature to which the appellants have subjected court processes. The supreme court is urged to dismiss it.”

Atiku files appeal against tribunal judgment at Supreme Court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Atiku filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which was Tinubu’s declaration as the winner of the 2023 presidential election on September 6.

The fresh petition before the apex ground is based on 35 grounds of appeal.

The lead counsel of the PDP bannerman, Chris Uche, SAN, is appealing to the Supreme Court to dismiss the judgment of the tribunal in favour of Tinubu.

Atiku files fresh 'evidence' of forgery against Tinubu

The former vice president filed a fresh 'evidence' of forgery against Tinubu.

The new 'evidence' emanated from Chicago, the United States of America, Vanguard newspaper reported on Saturday, October 7.

Source: Legit.ng