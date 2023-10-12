President Bola Tinubu has said that the alleged discrepancies in his academic credentials were the handwork of his political opponent, Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the February 25 presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Tinubu said the president plotted the allegations against him because of his and the PDP's failure to secure credible evidence to justify his claim that he (Tinubu) was not qualified to take part in the 2023 presidential election, The Nation reported.

In his brief against the appeal of Atiku and the PDP before the Supreme Court, President Tinubu told the apex court to throw out the appeal and uphold the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) as well as the election.

Source: Legit.ng