PDP chieftain Rilwan Olanrewaju has expressed confidence that his party has the capacity to unseat the ruling APC in the forthcoming Ondo governorship election

The PDP chieftain said this is because the ruling APC is divided, but there is a tendency that the ruling party will influence the poll like the Kogi state governorship election

According to Olanrewaju, the ruling APC was known for rigging elections, and that is likely to play out in the forthcoming election in Ondo

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed optimism that his party will defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo state.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Olanrewaju said the party has the chance of winning the forthcoming election in the state if the poll is free and fair and the APC does not attempt to interfere with the electoral process.

"APC will rig Ondo election": PDP chieftain alleges Photo Credit: @LuckyAiyedatiwa, @A_AgboolaAjayi

Source: Twitter

The PDP chieftain claimed that the ruling APC was known for rigging elections into power, adding that the current ruling party has been divided as some members have been accusing Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, pointing to the fact that the PDP has the chance of winning.

PDP chieftain predicts Ondo election to Kogi

He maintained that the election had a tendency to be unfree and fair. He compared the Kogi state governorship election to the one in Ondo, where, according to him, there was massive rigging.

He said:

"As it stands, the government in power is the APC, and we can all see how many APC members have been against the current governor. However, we know how the APC approaches elections; it’s a do-or-die for them.

"Rigging, vote buying—it’s not about serving the nation but the number of people they can have in power under the umbrella of APC. Ondo State will not be different from Kogi State, where we witnessed open rigging without remorse or fear of God.

"Does PDP stand a chance? Yes, if the election is free, fair, and credible. But will it? No.

"INEC and security agents have proven beyond reasonable doubt that they can always be easily compromised by politicians against the will of the masses but my party will approach the election with the hope that it will be free, fair and credible. I hope Ondo state citizens will resist any form of inducement or vote buying from politicians and allow the process to be transparent. May democracy win at the end."

Aiyedatiwa predicted to win Ondo governorship election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Aiyedatiwa of Ondo has been predicted to be the lucky winner of the September governorship election in the state.

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner, opined that the governor has an upper hand in the election because he will build on the achievement of late former governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Hassan said Aiyedatiwa's strongest rival, Agboola Ajayi, has nothing to campaign with except for his days with Akeredolu, which was the same with the current governor.

Source: Legit.ng