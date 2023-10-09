The flagbearer of the PDP has continued his legal battle against President Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court

The former vice president is faced with a fresh issue at the final court in his quest to challenge Tinubu's election victory

Atiku's lawyer, after obtaining Tinubu's academic records from the Chicago State University, is seeking permission to file fresh and additional evidence against the president at the court

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, has taken a fresh move in his quest to overturn President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election victory.

Atiku moves to submit fresh evidence against Tinubu at the Supreme Court. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Atiku, in an application filed through his legal team, stated that the evidence he is seeking to present before the Supreme Court would establish his allegation that Tinubu submitted forged documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in support of his qualification to participate in the February 25 election, PremiumTimes reported.

Why I’m tendering additional evidence, Atiku speaks

The former Vice President stated that Tinubu committed forgery and perjury by his actions and hence deserved to be removed from office by the Supreme Court.

Atiku based his application for leave to file fresh evidence on Order 2, Rule 12(1) of the Supreme Court Rules 1985 and section 137(1) of the Nigerian constitution, The Sun newspaper reported.

He added that the deposition which the CSU official made on oath and deposed to in the presence of Mr Tinubu’s attorneys is “credible and believable, and ought to be believed.”

He, therefore, asked the Supreme Court to “receive the said deposition in evidence as an exhibit in the resolution of this appeal”.

Why Supreme Court should accept our fresh evidence

Atiku’s legal team now faces an uphill task of introducing an exhibit, not tendered at the trial court, for the first time at the Supreme Court.

Chicago varsity saga: Keyamo reveals what Atiku must do to prove Tinubu forged certificate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, has said the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, cannot prove certificate forgery against President Bola Tinubu unless the vendor who issued the replacement certificate denies the document.

President Tinubu's certificate has been a subject of controversy as his rivals in the 2023 elections look for ways to get him sacked by the court.

However, Keyamo described Atiku's speech at the conference as a valedictory speech, saying it signified that he was retiring from politics.

Chicago State University: Kperogi defends Tinubu

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Farooq Kperogi, a prominent US-Nigerian columnist, said President Tinubu did not commit forgery in the legal sense of the term.

Kperogi, in his column on Saturday, October 7, stated that certificates are ‘legally worthless’ in the United States.

Source: Legit.ng