The presidency has cleared the air regarding the authenticity of Bola Tinubu's academic records submitted to INEC

The presidency insisted that Tinubu's certificate submitted to INEC during the 2023 presidential election was not fake

Tinubu’s media aide, Temitope Ajayi, on Wednesday, concluded that there was no iota of truth regarding the forgery case against the president

The presidency has dismissed claims that the certificate President Bola Tinubu presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2023 presidential elections was forged.

Recall that the Chicago State University (CSU) released the academic records of Tinubu to his political opponent, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, October 2, following the order of a court.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had requested the documents to back his allegation of forgery of the CSU certificate against Tinubu.

The university registrar had made an oral deposition of the documents, but there were different interpretations.

CSU saga: Presidency reacts to Atiku's claims against Tinubu at US court

Reacting on Wednesday, October 4, Tinubu’s media aide, Temitope Ajayi, argued that CSU affirmed under oath that Tinubu attended and graduated from the institution and that the school does not handle replacements for lost certificates.

He said there was no truth in the forgery claim, adding that no person can forge a certificate he already has, Daily Trust reported.

Taking to his account on the X page (formerly known as Twitter), Ajayi wrote:

“We should be clear.

“In the deposition made by the Chicago State University, there was nowhere the University said the certificate presented to INEC by President Tinubu is fake. The University insisted under oath that President Tinubu graduated with honours and even at that, replacements for lost certificates are done by vendors not the University.

“The claim that President Tinubu submitted fake certificate to INEC does not make sense. A man can not forge the academic records he possesses. You can only forge what you don’t have.”

