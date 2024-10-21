President Bola Tinubu's return to Nigeria on Sunday, October 20, has reportedly been making some ministers jittery

A source within the presidency revealed that Tinubu's Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, had prepared a report on the ministers' performance

Tinubu was said to have travelled to the UK with the report and may reshuffle his cabinet on Wednesday, October 23

President Bola Tinubu is poised to reshuffle his cabinet, sparking anxiety among ministers. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, hinted at the impending changes, citing the need to remove underperforming ministers.

The cabinet reshuffle aims to inject fresh expertise into the administration, aligning with Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda. Critics have long argued that many ministers secured their positions through political connections rather than merit.

Tinubu reportedly planned to reshuffle the cabinet on Wednesday Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Why Tinubu may sack some ministers

Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, has compiled a performance evaluation report. This report is expected to inform Tinubu's decisions on who stays and who goes.

According to Vanguard, a source within the presidential villa revealed that Tinubu travelled to the United Kingdom with the report on his two weeks leave, and the president's return to the country on Sunday, October 20, sent jittery waves to some ministers.

Key figures, including Zaccheus Adedeji (FIRS Chairman and Special Adviser to the President on Revenue) and Dave Umahi (Minister of Works), met with Tinubu at Aso Rock. National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa also attended.

The source further disclosed that a Federal Executive Council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, October 23, potentially it may as a farewell for departing ministers. Tinubu is expected to announce the cabinet reshuffle before the week's end, marking a significant overhaul of his administration.

Lawyer asks Tinubu to sack Bagudu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has been told to sack Atiku Bagudu, the minister of budget and economic planning.

Tinubu was told to let go of the minister after the presidency confirmed that cabinet reshuffling was imminent.

Bisi Afolabi, a legal practitioner, made the call in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, adding that the minister appeared not to understand his office's responsibility.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng