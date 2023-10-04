President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented a forged degree certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) when he filed his paperwork to lead Nigeria in June 2022, according to a lawyer, Kalu Kalu

The ongoing legal battle to oust the Nigerian leader for his alleged past misdeeds is getting fiercer

Speaking in an interview monitored by Legit.ng, a lawyer, Kalu Kalu, said contrary to the president's claim, Tinubu did not complete his education at the Chicago State University (CSU), USA

FCT, Abuja - A lawyer, Kalu Kalu, has said the certificate President Bola Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is not the document issued by the Chicago State University (CSU).

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday night, October 3, Kalu stated that the incumbent Nigerian leader did not finish from the CSU.

President Tinubu continues to get a lot of stick over his academic records. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chicago State University

Source: Facebook

Tinubu did not finish from CSU: Kalu

Tinubu and one of his political foes, Atiku Abubakar, are currently locked in a legal tussle over the authenticity of the former’s academic records.

Kalu said:

“Our law is very clear. If you present a forged certificate to the electoral umpire, that is INEC, you are not qualified to run. Section 137 (1J ).

“The document Tinubu presented to INEC, was it a certificate issued by the Chicago State University? And the answer is no. From what has been released.”

Asked if he thinks President Tinubu finished from the CSU, Kalu replied:

“He did not. It is very clear.”

The lawyer also said a petitioner can introduce a new matter or “fresh evidence” to his or her case when appealing at the Supreme Court. He added that President Tinubu should vacate the seat and hand over to the runner-up in the 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Legit.ng