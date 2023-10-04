The claim by a Twitter user that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's certificate from Chicago State University belongs to a woman is false

A Twitter user, @Orji_Okosisi1, has alleged that President Tinubu's certificate is owned by a woman named Adenike Tinubu

Orji accompanied a picture of the alleged Adenike Tinubu in a tweet shared on Tuesday, October 3

An “X” user formerly Twitter @Orji_Okosisi1, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of parading the certificate of a woman called Adenike Tinubu.

In the post made on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, Orji attached a picture of the alleged owner of President Tinubu’s certificate from Chicago State University (CSU).

President Tinubu's certificate from Chicago State University is not owned by a woman Photo Credits: @officialABAT/@ChicagoState

According to the tweet, Adenike Tinubu is the MD, Opelousas, LA | Family Physician.

Orji wrote:

“BUSTED: below is the real face of the woman who owns the very certificate Bola Ahmed Tinubu had been parading as his.

“The initial “A” in her name (and in the certificate produced by CSU), stands for “Adenike.

“Also, see comments section for more shocking revelations.

The Woman is not Adenike Tinubu

As reported by The Nation, it was discovered that the woman in the picture is Dr. Nika Nakia and not Adenike Tinubu.

This was made possible using keyframe analysis, reverse image search, and VPN to analyse the picture.

The picture was obtained and edited from Zocdoc (a New York City-based company offering an online service that allows people to find and book in-person or telemedicine appointments for medical or dental care).

Further background checks on Dr. Nakia on www.topnpi.com revealed that she graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and not Chicago State University.

She graduated in 2003 and not 1979 and also studied medicine not accounting.

Her bio reads:

“Dr. Nika Nakia specializes in general practice in Glen Burnie, MD and has over 20 years of experience in the field of medicine.

“She graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine with her medical degree in 2003.

Conclusion

The information is misleading as the woman in the picture is Dr. Nika Nakia and not Adenike Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng