FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar's camp has responded to Nyesom Wike's statement that he will continue to be a problem to the former vice-president.

Legit.ng had reported that Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), said he has no regret supporting President Bola Tinubu instead of his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku, in the 2023 election.

Atiku says Wike appears to take delight in conjuring fantasies and indulging in his imagination to launch tirades against whomever he pleases.

But reacting, in a statement on Saturday, October 19, sent to Legit.ng, Atiku said Wike still harbours bitterness from his defeat to Atiku at the 2022 party presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The statement was signed by Paul Ibe, Atiku's media adviser.

It partly reads:

"Wike's comments are nothing more than a string of inanities, lacking substance and driven by personal grievances.

"If he truly believes Nigerians are content with the current state of affairs under the government he serves, it reveals a deeper truth: his priorities lie not with the people but with himself.

"This self-absorption is evident in his preoccupation with domestic affairs in Rivers rather than his ministerial responsibilities."

Legit.ng reports that Wike had been at loggerheads with Atiku since the latter won the primary election of the PDP and picked the former governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, as running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

All efforts by some leaders of the party to reconcile the duo were not successful.

'Why Wike is still angry' - Momodu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu, said Wike is yet to recover from his defeat during the presidential primary of the PDP in 2022.

Momodu said anyone who has ever lost anything in life would always feel very bad.

Momodu explained that Atiku's camp expected that as months climbed over months, Wike would get over it, but 'he never did'.

