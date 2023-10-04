Nigerians have been urged to forget about the controversy surrounding the academic records of President Bola Tinubu from the Chicago State University

This Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar during a live telecast on Channels TV breakfast programme, 'Sunrise Daily'

He stated that more important national issues need adequate attention rather than a certificate conversation

FCT, Abuja - Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar has played down talks that the presidency and the entire administration are bothered about the controversy about the academic records of President Bola Tinubu from the Chicago State University (CSU).

Tuggar made this known on Wednesday, October 4, during an interview on the Channels TV breakfast show Sunrise Daily.

Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar said there are more important issues to focus on than the controversy surrounding President Bola Tinubu's certificate. Photo Credit: Facebook

He stated that the administration cannot waste time on such “trivial matters” while noting that the controversy has no blemish on some of Tinubu's international voyages.

According to Channels TV online, Tuggar said:

“There is a tendency to always try to distract people on such frivolous issues as opposed to facing the major issues of development. We don’t have time to waste on that.

“Nobody is wasting time about certificate qualification for somebody who has been a governor of a state, served two terms, and has been on the national stage as a politician."

Tinubu, Buhari comparison

He likened Tinubu's certificate controversy to ex-President Muhammadu, who was questioned about his secondary school certificate.

Tuggar said:

“You remember that (former) President Buhari had to go through the same thing, where people were actually questioning whether he went to secondary school or not. Someone who had classmates and was the captain? He was a head boy."

He urged Nigerians not to be swayed by the distractions of certificates; instead, they should focus on the real issues and work towards sustainable development for the country.

Chicago State University Saga: Atiku set to submit documents in Supreme Court as PDP reacts

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a fresh development over the document Atiku Abubakar obtained from Chicago State University (CSU).

The party's spokesperson, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the party is satisfied with the documents containing President Bola Tinubu's academic records.

He revealed that Atiku and his legal representative are ready to present these documents before the Supreme Court.

