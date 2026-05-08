Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has appealed to supporters of the Obidient movement to be patient with his political direction amid pressure to join the NDC

He defended his decision to remain in the African Democratic Congress despite defections of key opposition figures into a new coalition

The politician recalled past criticism during his exit from the PDP, saying similar doubts had previously been proven wrong

Former Lagos governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has appealed to supporters of the Obidient movement to remain patient with him following criticism over his refusal to join the Nigerian Democratic Congress.

The politician made the appeal in a post on X while responding to concerns from supporters questioning his decision to stay with the African Democratic Congress despite the recent movement of several opposition figures to the NDC.

Rhodes-Vivour had urged Obidients to be patient after refusing to join the NDC. Photo: X/GRV

Source: Instagram

Obidients react to Gabdebo's decision to stay in ADC

Rhodes-Vivour acknowledged the frustrations among supporters who expected him to align politically with figures such as Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“Thank you so much for the love, the support not just for me, for the movement, for H.E Peter Obi, but also for Nigeria. Please believe that I will never ever take the support of the Obidients for granted,” he wrote.

He urged supporters to allow him more time before judging his political direction.

“I understand how you feel and how you see things in this moment. I only ask you for a bit of time. There is so much I wish I could explain,” he stated.

Rhodes-Vivour also recalled the criticism he faced after leaving the Peoples Democratic Party for the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 elections.

“I remember how PDP supporters on this App ridiculed and laughed me to scorn when I left to LP in 2022. I remember how that story ended,” he said.

Opposition coalition talks deepen

The former governorship candidate assured supporters that his relationship with the Obidient movement remained strong despite the current political developments.

“I only ask that you hold on till the end of the month. I promise you at the end of 2027 we will be closer than we were in 2023,” he added.

His comments followed a lengthy message from an Obidient supporter who warned that remaining in the ADC could damage his political prospects in Lagos State. The supporter argued that the ADC lacked the political strength required to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state.

Peter Obi left ADC for NDC after he was reportedly denied a consensus ticket. Photo: PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The supporter also suggested that former Lagos governorship candidate Funso Doherty could become the preferred option for Obidients if he secures the NDC governorship ticket.

The debate comes as opposition parties continue coalition talks ahead of the 2027 general elections, with several politicians already moving into the NDC platform.

“APC agent”: Dino Melaye blasts Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, has launched a sharp attack on Peter Obi following the ex-presidential candidate’s exit from the African Democratic Congress.

Melaye questioned Obi’s resilience in the face of political pressure and accused him of avoiding difficult environments within party structures.

Source: Legit.ng