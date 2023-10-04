FCT, Abuja -A ministerial nominee from Kaduna state, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, has been revived by medical personnel.

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Balarabe, who replaced Mallam Nasir El-Rufai slumped while being screened by the Senate on Wednesday, October 4.

The incident happened after Balarabe spoke for about 15 minutes.

Ministerial nominee Balarabe Abbas Lawal revived after slumping during screening at the senate Photo Credits: @kc_journalist/ Nigerian Senate

Source: UGC

According to Channels TV, a source in the Senate said Balarabe was suffering from exhaustion and had been taken out of the senate chamber with an ambulance

Balarabe Abbas: 5 facts about Tinubu's ministerial Nominee who replaced El-Rufai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu had replaced former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, with Balarabe Abbas as a Ministerial nominee.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio disclosed this while reading a letter from the president on Tuesday, October 3.

Here are interesting facts to know about Tinubu's new Ministerial nominee who replaced El-Rufai.

Source: Legit.ng