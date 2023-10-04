BREAKING: Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominee Balarabe Revived After Slumping At Screening
FCT, Abuja -A ministerial nominee from Kaduna state, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, has been revived by medical personnel.
Balarabe, who replaced Mallam Nasir El-Rufai slumped while being screened by the Senate on Wednesday, October 4.
The incident happened after Balarabe spoke for about 15 minutes.
According to Channels TV, a source in the Senate said Balarabe was suffering from exhaustion and had been taken out of the senate chamber with an ambulance
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu had replaced former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, with Balarabe Abbas as a Ministerial nominee.
Senate President Godswill Akpabio disclosed this while reading a letter from the president on Tuesday, October 3.
