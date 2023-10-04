The three additional new ministerial nominees nominated by President Bola Tinubu have successfully been screened at the red chamber

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, confirmed Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim and Mr Ayodele Olawande

Recall that the Senate, in August 2023, screened and confirmed 45 ministerial nominees and rejected three of them

The Senate has confirmed three ministerial nominees, Balarabe Abbas Lawal from Kaduna State, Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim from Kwara State and Mr Ayodele Olawande from Ondo State, in addition to the 45 approved by the Red Chamber in August.

The duo of Dr. Ibrahaim and Mr. Olawande were nominated as minister of youths and minister of state for youths, respectively, The Punch reported.

About two and a half hours into the exercise, which commenced on Wednesday afternoon, October 4, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the confirmation of the ministers after they were cleared through a voice vote by senators at the plenary, Channels TV reported.

Following this development, Olawale will become the youngest Nigerian Minister upon inauguration at age 34.

The confirmation brings the total number of ministers that will serve in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to 48.

Earlier, in a dramatic turn of events, Legit.ng reported that Lawal collapsed after concluding his introduction, causing several people present to rush to his aid.

Though the Kaduna native could not answer questions due to the incident, he was, however, revived moments later and his nomination was also confirmed.

Nigerians react

Nigerians as usual took to the comment section of Channels TV on X and reacted to the development.

Legit.ng captured some of their opinions below:

@adaobiotu tweeted:

"They also confirmed the man that collapsed during the screening? Wow!

@Chris_Ferd1 tweeted:

"With forged certificates or among the bandwagon."

@stephen_ogugua tweeted:

"And people want this country to work ? Someone collapsed and he passed the screening?"

@akwaibomdaily tweeted:

"Congratulations."

