One of the three ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu collapsed during screening at the Senate

This was confirmed on Wednesday, October 4, in a viral video posted on various social media platforms

This video left netizens with mixed reactions to the obscene moment when the ministerial nominee slumped

FCT, Abuja - Reactions have begun to trail the strange collapse of Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the ministerial nominee from Kaduna State.

Lawal, the current Secretary to the Kaduna State Government, a position he served during the immediate administration of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, surprisingly slumped during his screening at the House of Senate.

Balarabe Lawal is the current secretary to the Kaduna State government.

Source: UGC

Lawmakers and other officials of the Red Chamber were seen in a viral video running toward him to help him up.

As reported by Daily Trust, the tragic incident forced Senate President Godswill Akpabio to order journalists and camera operators out of the Senate chamber.

At the same time, he also ordered the live streaming of the screening to be halted.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, netizens held a different perspective about the tragic incident at the upper chamber of the national assembly.

Prince Favour, a netizen with the X handle @ambassadors714, stated that the incident would not change the lawmaker's minds nor stop them from confirming Lawal.

He wrote:

"They will still confirm him... he will take a bow and go."

Shaapera Terngu Sebastian, with the X handle @ShaaperaSebast2, expressed his sympathy for Lawal but critiqued his nomination.

He wrote:

"Can't they hire a strong and healthy people?

"Nigeria when would the right thing be done.

"Anyway, sorryooo."

Meanwhile, Amina M. Abdullahi, via her X handle @Mvnaaa___, described the incident as strange.

She wrote:

"The ministerial nominee from Kaduna Collapsed. This is quite strange."

@Ibbwrites wrote:

"Politics na your mate"

Tinubu appoints 3 new ministers, sends their names to senate for confirmation

Before the screening exercise, three names of the new ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu were passed to the Senate for confirmation.

These names include Dr Jamila Bio (Kwara State), Balarebe Abbas (Kaduna State) and Olawale Olawande (Ondo State).

Dr Jamila will serve as the Minister of Youth, while Mr Yewande will serve as the Minister of State for Youth.

