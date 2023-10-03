FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu had replaced former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, with Balarabe Abbas as a Ministerial nominee.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio disclosed this while reading a letter from the president on Tuesday, October 3.

Facts about Balarabe Abbas

Here are interesting facts to know about Tinubu's new Ministerial nominee who replaced El-Rufai.

Former Lecturer

Balarabe was a lecturer at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), at Topo, a town in Badagry, Lagos State, Daily Trust reported.

ASCON is a management development institution established for training staff in the civil service.

Secretary to Kaduna Govt

The new Tinubu's ministerial nominee is the current Secretary to the Kaduna State Government and also served in the same position under the immediate administration of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Governor Sani retained him because of his vast experience in governance.

Head of the transition committee of Kaduna State in 2015

Balarabe was the head of the transition committee of Kaduna State in 2015 during El-Rufai’s first term in office.

Chairman of the Institutional Development Council

He also chaired one of the five Policy Councils of the Kaduna State Executive Council during El-Rufai’s administration.

His focus was on the policy thrust to create a slimmer civil service.

Led transition committee for Governor Uba Sani’s Swearing-in

As reported by TheCable, Balarabe led the 65-man transition committee for the swearing-in of Governor Uba Sani in May 2023.

Senate unveils Tinubu's new ministerial nominee to replace El-Rufai

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Senate announced Balarabe as El-Rufai's replacement from Kaduna state.

The former Kaduna state governor ministerial nomination was rejected alongside two others after screening in August 2023.

How ‘SSS’ allegations against El-Rufai led to non-confirmation

A recent report by PremiumTimes indicated that allegations of human rights abuses, unguarded public utterances, and a purported flood of petitions are the issues advanced by the State Security Service (SSS) against El-Rufai's nomination.

The authoritative report by PremiumTimes further disclosed that it was shocking for many Nigerians to find El-Rufai, an ally and one of the staunchest backers of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, among the three whose ministerial confirmation was suspended.

The withholding of El-Rufai’s confirmation shocked many Nigerians who perceived him as an A-list ministerial nominee of President Tinubu.

