President Bola Tinubu's new ministerial nominee, Abass Lawal Balarabe, reportedly collapsed at the podium during the Senate screening on Wednesday.

The Kaduna ministerial nominee slumped after making his introductory remarks.

Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate, called for doctors to attend to him with immediate effect.

Akpabio also directed that the Senate should immediately resolve into an executive session.

