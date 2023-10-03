FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has replaced Nasir El-Rufai, a former ministerial nominee from Kaduna state with Balarabe Abbas.

According to Daily Trust, Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced this while reading a letter from the president on Tuesday, October 3.

Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Recall the Senate in August 2023 screened and confirmed 45 ministerial nominees and rejected three of them. Notable among those not confirmed include former Kaduna state governor, El-Rufai.

A couple of petitions including those sent by Senator Sunday Karimi (All Progressives Congress, APC, Kogi West) were presented against the former governor during the screening.

Some senators raising concerns about his security and human rights record, Business Day reported.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng