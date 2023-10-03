Senator Abdullahi Adamu has revealed what President Bola Tinubu told him after he resigned as APC national chairman

Adamu said President Tinubu told him the last time he saw referred to himself as ‘this bouncing baby boy delivered by you.’

Former Nasarawa governor said that statement made his day and that's one reason why he likes President Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - Former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said he has no regret because President Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the 2023 election under his leadership as the party’s chairman.

As reported by Daily Trust, Adamu stated this while speaking during an interview on Trust TV.

Adamu says Tinubu referred to himself as ‘this bouncing baby boy delivered by you.’ Photo Credits: Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-APC National Chairman/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He said it was the will of God for Tinubu to become the President of Nigeria.

“I have no regret. The reason I have no regret is that only what God wills will happen… God has made Bola Ahmed Tinubu the president of this country.”

What Tinubu Told Him after I resigned -Adamu

He added that the reason why he likes President Tinubu is because of what he told him after he resigned as APC national chairman.

The former Nasarawa state governor said President Tinubu referred to himself as “this bouncing baby boy delivered by you.”

Speaking about his last conversation with Tinubu, he said:

“No matter what anybody will say about my relationship with Tinubu, the fact remains that it was under my leadership that the APC won the election. I like Tinubu for one thing. When I last saw him after my resignation, he referred to himself as ‘this bouncing baby boy delivered by you.’ And he made my day.”

Adamu spoke about the reason why he resigned, stating that in politics you have to find your bearing between the actions and reactions.

“Politics is an amalgamation of actions and reactions and you have to find your bearing in them. I felt I had played that part of leadership."

Senator Adamu resigns as APC national chairman

