The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has made a statement which has elicited reactions from Nigerians

At the Interdenominational Church service marking Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, Mrs. Tinubu insisted her husband is not a magician who would tackle the country's challenges

The former senator noted that Tinubu inherited a bad economy but he is working tirelessly to fix the situation

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu on Sunday, October 1st, maintained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government is focused on fixing the country’s problems but admitted that her husband is not a magician.

Remi Tinubu says her husband inherited a bad economy.

With many Nigerians struggling with the hike in fuel prices, a sharp devaluation of the naira, and inflation now at 25 percent, occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, the organised labour had called an indefinite strike slated for Tuesday, October 3, insisting the government failed to address their concerns.

Speaking at the church service at the National Christian Centre on Sunday, to mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence, Mrs. Tinubu said her husband’s government inherited a lot of challenges, however, the Tinubu administration is willing to fix the issues affecting Nigeria, Channels TV reported.

“We are not here to put blame on any administration but to fix what has been damaged,” she said.

