Yul Edochie called out individuals from the Southeast who attack their brothers for aligning with the current administration

The actor challenged his critics to produce evidence of themselves attacking Northern or Western celebrities with the same energy

Despite the current economic climate, the movie star remains firm in his admiration for President Tinubu

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie called out individuals of Igbo extraction who criticise their kinsmen for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The actor took to X, formerly Twitter, where he described such critics as “cowards” for targeting fellow Igbos while allegedly ignoring supporters from other regions.

Yul Edochie calls out individuals from the Southeast who attack their brothers for aligning with Tinubu. Photos: Yul Edochie/Bola Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

In his post, Edochie argued that some individuals focus only on condemning fellow Igbos who back Tinubu, instead of addressing supporters across other ethnic groups.

“Any Igbo man who is dragging his fellow Igbo man for supporting President Tinubu is a coward. Show me a video of you dragging Yorubas who are supporting Tinubu,” he wrote.

He went further to challenge critics to show instances where they confronted supporters from other regions.

“Show me a video of you dragging Northerners who are supporting Tinubu. Show me a video of you dragging all the past leaders who couldn’t fix Nigeria,” he added.

The actor accused such critics of selective outrage, claiming they only attack their own people because it is easier.

“Show me a video of you dragging Northern celebrities who support Tinubu. None. You don’t have liver to do it,” he wrote.

“But when it’s your Igbo brother, you’ll rush and set ring light to drag him.. Shame on you.”

Edochie has consistently shown support for Tinubu, dating back to the 2023 general election. The actor once described himself as an “Asiwaju baby,” openly aligning with the president’s political ideology.

He also appealed for patience during nationwide protests between August 1 and 10, 2024, urging Nigerians to allow the administration time to address economic challenges.

Read the post here:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@OIgwemadu stated:

"Can you say such of your great father that we all know where he stands and how he has warned us about the dangers of supporting the idiot you are campaigning for. Mumu"

@JoyAdeniyi9 wrote:

"Does this man even know what he is doing to himself and family? The appointment you are looking for has been denied you all this while.Even city boy movement ignored you. Haba, get sense oh."

Yul Edochie remains firm in his admiration for President Tinubu. Photo: Yul Edochie.

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie speaks about May's children

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie addressed claims that he was not on good terms with his children with May, revealing that he has a cordial relationship with them.

He also revealed he doesn't post his children with May on social media because there is a court order barring him from doing so due to his ongoing divorce case with May.

"The fact of the matter is that I'm still in contact with my children and I still send my son money through their mother," he said in part.

Source: Legit.ng