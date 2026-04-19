A young man who wrote the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has cried out online over the unexpected message he received when he checked his result

According to the Nigerian youth, he had thought that the results of JAMB day two candidates should have been released by now

Social media users have shared their thoughts on the message he received via SMS, with some people calling for calm

A Nigerian youth, Odo Toochukwu Victor, has expressed worry on Facebook after checking his 2026 UTME result.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidate who wrote his exam on day two did not expect to get such an SMS.

A young man who checked his 2026 UTME raises an alarm over the text he received. Photo Credit: Odo Odoh, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

Day Two of the 2026 JAMB UTME exam refers to Friday, April 17, and it is the second day of the nationwide Computer-Based Test (CBT) exercise, which began on April 16 and is scheduled to run until April 25.

Text JAMB 2026 candidate received

Taking to a Facebook group 'JAMB 2026 Updates' on April 19, a worried Odo stated that he thought that the results of those who wrote on day two would have been out by now.

He wondered why he got such a text.

"By this time I thought Day 2 JAMB candidates results should be released. Why is mine showing me this?" Odo wrote.

A part of the message Odo received read:

"Your 2026 UTME result is not released yet."

JAMB had announced that candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination on Friday, 17 April 2026, will be able to check their results before midnight.

A young man who wrote the 2026 UTME has cried out online after trying to check his JAMB result. Photo Credit: Odo Odoh, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

UTME 2026: JAMB candidate's outcry stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the JAMB candidate's post below:

Tayo Oloyede said:

"Mine is writing time out expired."

Preety Mhiz said:

"It will be released today …..So you can check in the night."

Abdulhameed Ibrahim Pali said:

"They don't release it, so be patient."

Muhammad Abdulrahman said:

"U guys should calm down. Maybe is not yet out."

Francisca Emeka said:

"Same with my daughter's own."

Dimma Lovelyn said:

"Jamb said that it will be released before midnight, there is no official statement about it yet so it's not released yet."

Fav Our said:

"I even used my last card by Airtel.

"I was thinking the results are out."

Gentle Edet said:

"Make una dey try calm down."

Man checks his UTME result at midnight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who checked his UTME result at midnight had made public what he scored.

The man explained that in the past, he had written the JAMB exam but wasn’t given admission by the university to study his dream course.

However, he said he hasn’t given up, as he wrote the 2026 UTME exam. After several study hours and preparation, he finally sat for the UTME exam and got a high score, which he displayed on his social media page. He also begged his followers for support to proceed with his education. Many people who came across his results celebrated him.

Source: Legit.ng