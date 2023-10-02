The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi disclosed he would have handled fuel subsidy removal differently if he had been in power

He noted that in his tweets of September 19, 2022, and in his manifesto, showed clearly the way his administration would have approached the situation

The former Anambra governor insisted that fuel subsidy is an organised crime and he would have removed it if elected as Nigeria's president

Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, Peter Obi, has described fuel subsidy as an organised crime in Nigeria.

Peter Obi reveals that Tinubu's approach to subsidy removal is wrong. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The former governor of Anambra state made this assertion on Monday, October 2nd, while speaking on the Arise Television programme, tagged ‘The Morning Show’.

Obi described "fuel subsidy as an organised crime and that he would have removed it if elected as the Nigerian president".

The LP chieftain, however, faulted the approach adopted by the current government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in removing the subsidy.

Obi noted that he would have taken a well-thought-out approach before removing it to avert the current acute effects and looming strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

He however noted that the president's announcement on May 29, 2023, is the multiplier effect Nigerians are suffering at the moment.

"Fuel Subsidy is an organised crime. I have said this repeatedly that it should be removed. I mentioned it repeatedly during the campaign. I mentioned that what we are consuming is far above what we are supposed to be consuming," Obi stated.

